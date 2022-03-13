673 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after acquiring an additional 536,407 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 238,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $250.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $234.70 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

