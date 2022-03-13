8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $624,454.00 and approximately $62,759.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002197 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004382 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

