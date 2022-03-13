Accel Wealth Management Acquires 1,172 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $230.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
