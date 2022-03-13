Accel Wealth Management Buys 1,239 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 15,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

CVX stock opened at $170.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average is $118.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

