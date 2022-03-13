Accel Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Triton International were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Triton International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Triton International by 28.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Triton International by 92.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Triton International in the third quarter worth about $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $64.84 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $70.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In related news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $127,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

