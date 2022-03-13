Accel Wealth Management Has $35,000 Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 38.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 11.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 16.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.4% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

