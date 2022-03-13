Accel Wealth Management Has $35,000 Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 36.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $600,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Canopy Growth Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.