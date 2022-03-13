Accel Wealth Management Invests $929,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

