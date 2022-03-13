Accel Wealth Management Purchases 184 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 217,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 72,454 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,710,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,037,000 after buying an additional 56,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $92.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.