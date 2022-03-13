Accel Wealth Management Purchases 636 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $386.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.14 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $409.46 and a 200 day moving average of $415.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

