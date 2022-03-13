Accel Wealth Management Purchases 703 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $445.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

