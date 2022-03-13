Accel Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 750 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Affirm by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $99.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

