Accel Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.49 and a 1-year high of $106.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.