Accel Wealth Management Sells 423 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $45.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

