ACG Wealth Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.10. 215,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,912. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.40. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

