ACG Wealth Cuts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

ACG Wealth cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 406 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Shopify were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 244.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 85.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $8.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $544.37. 2,731,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,063. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $511.20 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $864.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,257.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.