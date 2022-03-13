ACG Wealth Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ACG Wealth reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,796.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.42.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:URI traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.75. 462,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.59 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.