ACG Wealth Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ACG Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $190,552,000 after buying an additional 1,796,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,976,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $148.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.29. The stock had a trading volume of 87,531,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,551,469. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

