ACG Wealth Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Sysco were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after buying an additional 558,400 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,559,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,230. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

