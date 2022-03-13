ACG Wealth Sells 7,487 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,710 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.1% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $22.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.38. 4,433,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,121. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.43 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.