Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 51.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

