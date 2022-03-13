AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATY. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

ATY opened at $2.17 on Friday. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc boosted its position in AcuityAds by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AcuityAds by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AcuityAds by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AcuityAds by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

