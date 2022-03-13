adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €265.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($288.04) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €340.00 ($369.57) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($353.26) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €308.67 ($335.51).

ADS opened at €204.00 ($221.74) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €234.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €261.59. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a one year high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

