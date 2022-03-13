adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT Lowered to €315.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADDYY. UBS Group upped their price target on adidas from €344.00 ($373.91) to €353.00 ($383.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($326.09) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.75.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.26. adidas has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in adidas by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in adidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in adidas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

