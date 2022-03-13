ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 201,933 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of ADMA Biologics worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 217,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,374 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 259,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $348.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

