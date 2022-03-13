Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Robert W. Baird

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $93.66 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.85 and a 200-day moving average of $119.30.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $156,123,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,307,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after buying an additional 553,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after buying an additional 284,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.