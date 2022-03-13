Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Robert W. Baird

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.48% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.
Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $93.66 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.85 and a 200-day moving average of $119.30.
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $156,123,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,307,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after buying an additional 553,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after buying an additional 284,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Drainage Systems (Get Rating)
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
