Adzcoin (ADZ) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded down 66.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. Adzcoin has a total market cap of $19,417.10 and $17.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adzcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adzcoin has traded down 66.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007265 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00100505 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.76 or 0.00276526 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin (ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org . Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com . Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertising with a decentralized blockchain-based system that will empower website administrators and allow users to support content they enjoy by choosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. ADZcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency (digital money) that can be traded for Bitcoin or that can be replaced for advertising space on the ADZbuzz network. Every ADZcoin represents part of the daily ad inventory on the fast-growing ADZbuzz network, giving it the intrinsic value. Advertisers pay billions of dollars for ad space elsewhere but with ADZcoin they can swap them for lifelong ad credits on the ADZbuzz network. “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

