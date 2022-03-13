AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Announces Earnings Results

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $19.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

