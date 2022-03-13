AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Down 41.2% in February

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.1 days.

AGFMF stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

A number of analysts have commented on AGFMF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

