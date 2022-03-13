Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.0% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.96.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.40. 4,266,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 72.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

