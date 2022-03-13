Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 5.8%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 3,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,425,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $874.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of API. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the third quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agora by 33.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
