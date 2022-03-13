Aiadvertising Inc (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Short Interest Down 54.8% in February

Aiadvertising Inc (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the February 13th total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,579,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AIAD stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Aiadvertising has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -3.06.

Get Aiadvertising alerts:

About Aiadvertising (Get Rating)

AiAdvertising, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aiadvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aiadvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.