Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airgain has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.14. Airgain has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.73% of Airgain worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

