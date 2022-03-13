Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Up 53.7% in February

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AKZOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($118.48) to €113.00 ($122.83) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $27.25 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Akzo Nobel (Get Rating)
Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.
