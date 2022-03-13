Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $100.08 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $401.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average of $207.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPST. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

