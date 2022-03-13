Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
