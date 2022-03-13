Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stake Boosted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 124.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 653,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 80,567 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $1,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,253. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.65. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $16.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

