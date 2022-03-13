Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 454.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $9,807,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 547.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

LNT stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.