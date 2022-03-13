Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Sells $1,312,200.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 371.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 54,028 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 92.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 47,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 84,017.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

