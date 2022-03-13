Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Down 53.5% in February

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the February 13th total of 57,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 664,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CYTO stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $0.94. 16,794,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,452. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

