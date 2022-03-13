Altimmune (ALT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. Altimmune has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $276.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Altimmune alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $1,737,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altimmune by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Altimmune by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 354,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 101,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

About Altimmune (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.