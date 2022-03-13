Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$24.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.22.

TSE:ALS opened at C$23.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$984.59 million and a PE ratio of 20.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$13.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.68.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

