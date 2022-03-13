Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.81.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,041,000 after purchasing an additional 694,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,423,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,651,000 after purchasing an additional 550,635 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,310,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after purchasing an additional 441,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,899,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 378,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

