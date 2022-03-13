Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,042 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

