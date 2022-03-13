Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of AMRN opened at $2.96 on Friday. Amarin has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Amarin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 777,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

