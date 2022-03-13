Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,169. Ameren has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.57.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,919,610.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,960 shares of company stock worth $10,409,714. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 857,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 438,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $6,100,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.