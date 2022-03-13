American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Shares Down 1.6%

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $179.05 and last traded at $179.05. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.04 and its 200 day moving average is $180.62.

American Biltrite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite, Inc engages in the production and supply of pressure sensitive tapes, protective films, commercial flooring, performance sheet rubber, and fashion jewelry. It operates through the following divisions: Tape Products, American Biltrite (Canada) Ltd., and K&M Associates L.P. The Tape Products division provides a customer base with a variety of pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting.

