American International Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vector Group worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vector Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after buying an additional 46,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vector Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 26,063 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Vector Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

VGR stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.11. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Vector Group (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.