American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iStar worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 21,171 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter worth $4,448,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

iStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.