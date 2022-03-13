American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Century Communities worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Century Communities by 61.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Century Communities by 24.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 36.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

